By James Saft
Jan 27 The Federal Reserve, in leaving rates on
hold Wednesday, nodded to global ructions but doubled down on
its bet that employment drives inflation.
Markets didn't like it, with equities falling perhaps in
belief that the Fed will be slow to back away from promised rate
rises.
"The main surprise here was that the statement leads with
strong labor market momentum before characterizing growth as
having slowed," Barclays economist Michael Gapen wrote to
clients.
"Normally, the statement starts by characterizing growth and
then shifts to the committee's assessment of labor market
conditions. Leading with solid labor market momentum first could
be an indication that the committee believes the signal from
labor markets more than slowing activity data, particularly if
that slowing was driven by transitory factors as we expect."
At the heart of the idea that the impact from falls in
energy prices will only be transitory is the concept of the
Phillips curve, an historically fairly stable relationship in
economics between the unemployment rate and inflation. A couple
of Fed officials threw shadow on the orthodoxy of the Phillips
curve last year, raising the possibility that the relationship
between rising employment and rising inflation has weakened.
This has not only been stoutly rejected by Fed chair Janet
Yellen, but was the subtext of much of Wednesday's Federal Open
Market Committee explanation of its decision.
"Inflation is expected to remain low in the near term, in
part because of the further declines in energy prices, but to
rise to 2 percent over the medium term as the transitory effects
of declines in energy and import prices dissipate and the labor
market strengthens further," the FOMC statement said.
That's a pretty clear statement of how the Phillips curve is
supposed to work, arguing for the primacy of employment's
ability to generate inflation over the passing influence of a
one-off fall in energy prices.
The Fed did balance this appeal to orthodoxy with an
acknowledgment that it was "closely monitoring global economic
and financial developments". By this, of course, the Fed means
that it is mindful of the potential damage from Chinese economic
and market fallout, on emerging markets, on commodity prices
and, ultimately, on the U.S. economy.
This was likely intended to reassure investors that the Fed
wasn't going to blindly go on hiking if the global situation
deteriorated, but it was less of a salve than investors clearly
had expected.
MAYBE THIS TIME IS A LITTLE DIFFERENT
There remains a glaring gap between the four hikes this year
the Fed's projections have indicated and how the market is
pricing the likelihood.
Futures prices from CME Group show that investors see about
a 7-in-10 chance of no hike in March, about where things stood
on Tuesday. Same thing over the longer term, with markets
pricing a 1-in-3 chance that rates remain at 0.25-0.50 percent
in December, again about as it was before the announcement.
Olivier Blanchard, former chief economist of the
International Monetary Fund, weighed in recently with an
analysis of the behavior of inflation in this cycle, which he
thinks shows that the Phillips curve is acting more as it did in
the 1960s, when the unemployment rate drove the level of
inflation rather than later, when falling unemployment usually
led to rapid acceleration in inflation.
"Put another way, the US Phillips curve is alive. (I wish I
could say 'alive and well,' but it would be an overstatement:
The relation has never been very tight)," Blanchard wrote in a
policy brief for the Peterson Institute for International
Economics. (here)
In other words, unemployment still drives inflation but at a
diluted rate. Blanchard also argues that consumer expectations
of inflation have actually become better anchored over time. If
true, this would lower the costs to the Fed of a short boom, as
the chances of rapidly accelerating and self-perpetuating
inflation are lower.
It seems less clear moving in the other direction, and
market prices, at least, seem to show that investors don't
expect the Fed to meet their 2 percent goal over extended
periods of time.
Taking a step back, there really wasn't much to like in this
statement for risk assets. Not only does the Fed think that
employment will eventually bring on inflation, forcing it to
raise rates as planned, but it also acknowledges that "economic
growth has slowed" since last it hiked in December. Focus will
now turn to Janet Yellen's scheduled Congressional testimony on
Feb. 10, by when the tune may be slightly different.
For now, the Fed seems not much closer to backtracking on
its plans for normalizing interest rates.
