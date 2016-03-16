(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 16 The backing away from deeper negative
interest rates by the European Central Bank and the Bank of
Japan may have tied the Federal Reserve's hands, leading it to
strike a more accommodative tone.
In other words, if negative rates are a less useful tool
than hoped, central banks, like the Fed, with their rates still
above zero have less freedom to maneuver, up or down.
The Fed stood pat on Wednesday, leaving its key rate at its
target range of 0.25 to 0.50 percent, but downgraded its
forecast for 2016 rate hikes to two at 25 basis points each,
down from four indicated in December.
International concerns featured much more prominently in the
Fed's statement, which noted that "economic activity has been
expanding at a moderate pace despite the global economic and
financial developments of recent months."
Government bonds, stocks and gold all rallied on the news,
but the dollar fell.
The most striking international developments since last the
Fed met in January weren't in China, whose slowing growth Fed
Chair Janet Yellen called "not a great surprise," but in Europe
and Japan, where central banks have faced deteriorating growth
and inflation outlooks.
That cooling in itself is probably enough to give the Fed
pause, but also of note is the mixed and often
counter-productive reaction of financial markets to negative
interest rate policy (NIRP) in Japan and the euro zone. In both
economies negative rates have given rise to fears about the
viability of banks' business model.
Both Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and European
Central Bank head Mario Draghi have poured cold water in recent
days on expectations they would take rates further into negative
territory. Last week Draghi cut the ECB's deposit rate to -0.40
percent while also expanding asset purchases, but suggested
there would be no further cuts. The BOJ on Tuesday kept rates at
-0.10 percent and left out a line from its January statement
that it stood ready to cut rates further.
Kuroda has since told Parliament he "theoretically" could
reduce rates to as low as -0.50 percent but termed such a move a
"possibility," leaving in place many investors' impression that
the BOJ is very mindful of the risks of NIRP and far from
confident about its rewards.
A NARROWING CORRIDOR
Yellen stressed that the Fed wasn't now considering negative
interest rates "actively" and that they were monitoring how well
the experiment was going elsewhere.
"We are looking at the experience in other countries and I
guess I would judge they seem to have mixed effects, some
positive and some negative things," Yellen said.
This is not to conflate NIRP with monetary policy in its
entirety. The ECB did unveil other measures, like corporate bond
buying and lending on favorable terms to banks for on-lending,
and the BOJ is likely to take additional unconventional steps to
stimulate the economy.
So here we have a situation where the International Monetary
Fund and many private economists are forecasting less global
growth and there is something that looks a bit like a crisis of
confidence in NIRP, one of central banks' few remaining tools.
However you interpret the global back-pedaling from further
negative rates it argues for the Fed to pursue looser, more
accommodative policy than it otherwise might.
If you take the view that NIRP works and that deeper cuts in
rates in Japan and Europe would be stimulative, but central
banks there are refraining because of other concerns, then we
are looking at a global economy running on less gas.
If, on the other hand, you believe that the reaction to
negative rates is the result of less faith in the power of
central banks to stimulate, then, if you are the Fed, you have
even better reason to keep what little powder you have dry.
What we may be looking at is a narrower corridor of key
interest rates than previously thought likely. Significantly,
the FOMC lowered its collective estimate of the long-run level
of its target rate to 3.30 percent from 3.50 percent, indicating
it saw continued subdued growth over an extended period.
To be sure, there are many reasons - demographics, debt and
structural forces - which may be capping the economy's potential
for growth. Yet if monetary policy below zero is a less
effective tool than hoped the Fed is going to do what they may
in order to avoid being put in a position where they might want
to deploy NIRP. Remember too that for a supposedly data-driven
Fed, today's decision, coming as it does on the heels of low
unemployment and a bit of a comeback in inflation, is otherwise
puzzling.
If the NIRP tool is less reliable, then risk management may
argue that rates stay lower longer.
