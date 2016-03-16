(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

March 16 The backing away from deeper negative interest rates by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan may have tied the Federal Reserve's hands, leading it to strike a more accommodative tone.

In other words, if negative rates are a less useful tool than hoped, central banks, like the Fed, with their rates still above zero have less freedom to maneuver, up or down.

The Fed stood pat on Wednesday, leaving its key rate at its target range of 0.25 to 0.50 percent, but downgraded its forecast for 2016 rate hikes to two at 25 basis points each, down from four indicated in December.

International concerns featured much more prominently in the Fed's statement, which noted that "economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace despite the global economic and financial developments of recent months."

Government bonds, stocks and gold all rallied on the news, but the dollar fell.

The most striking international developments since last the Fed met in January weren't in China, whose slowing growth Fed Chair Janet Yellen called "not a great surprise," but in Europe and Japan, where central banks have faced deteriorating growth and inflation outlooks.

That cooling in itself is probably enough to give the Fed pause, but also of note is the mixed and often counter-productive reaction of financial markets to negative interest rate policy (NIRP) in Japan and the euro zone. In both economies negative rates have given rise to fears about the viability of banks' business model.

Both Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and European Central Bank head Mario Draghi have poured cold water in recent days on expectations they would take rates further into negative territory. Last week Draghi cut the ECB's deposit rate to -0.40 percent while also expanding asset purchases, but suggested there would be no further cuts. The BOJ on Tuesday kept rates at -0.10 percent and left out a line from its January statement that it stood ready to cut rates further.

Kuroda has since told Parliament he "theoretically" could reduce rates to as low as -0.50 percent but termed such a move a "possibility," leaving in place many investors' impression that the BOJ is very mindful of the risks of NIRP and far from confident about its rewards.

A NARROWING CORRIDOR

Yellen stressed that the Fed wasn't now considering negative interest rates "actively" and that they were monitoring how well the experiment was going elsewhere.

"We are looking at the experience in other countries and I guess I would judge they seem to have mixed effects, some positive and some negative things," Yellen said.

This is not to conflate NIRP with monetary policy in its entirety. The ECB did unveil other measures, like corporate bond buying and lending on favorable terms to banks for on-lending, and the BOJ is likely to take additional unconventional steps to stimulate the economy.

So here we have a situation where the International Monetary Fund and many private economists are forecasting less global growth and there is something that looks a bit like a crisis of confidence in NIRP, one of central banks' few remaining tools.

However you interpret the global back-pedaling from further negative rates it argues for the Fed to pursue looser, more accommodative policy than it otherwise might.

If you take the view that NIRP works and that deeper cuts in rates in Japan and Europe would be stimulative, but central banks there are refraining because of other concerns, then we are looking at a global economy running on less gas.

If, on the other hand, you believe that the reaction to negative rates is the result of less faith in the power of central banks to stimulate, then, if you are the Fed, you have even better reason to keep what little powder you have dry.

What we may be looking at is a narrower corridor of key interest rates than previously thought likely. Significantly, the FOMC lowered its collective estimate of the long-run level of its target rate to 3.30 percent from 3.50 percent, indicating it saw continued subdued growth over an extended period.

To be sure, there are many reasons - demographics, debt and structural forces - which may be capping the economy's potential for growth. Yet if monetary policy below zero is a less effective tool than hoped the Fed is going to do what they may in order to avoid being put in a position where they might want to deploy NIRP. Remember too that for a supposedly data-driven Fed, today's decision, coming as it does on the heels of low unemployment and a bit of a comeback in inflation, is otherwise puzzling.

If the NIRP tool is less reliable, then risk management may argue that rates stay lower longer. (At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft) (Editing by James Dalgleish)