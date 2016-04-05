(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 5 As a symbol of the year thus far and a
taste of things to come you could not do much better than
China's imposition of tariffs on European and some Asian steel.
China announced last week that new "anti-dumping" tariffs
ranging from 14 to 46 percent would apply to steel producers
from the European Union, Japan and South Korea, alleging that it
suffers "substantial damage" from unfair trade.
This bit of tit-for-tattery follows tariffs imposed this
year on various types of Chinese steel by the EU and the U.S.
China reserved the highest new tariff for a specialized kind
of steel made in Britain by Tata Steel, which itself
touched off something approaching a panic when it said it will
effectively abandon its operations there, threatening a chain of
production sustaining tens of thousands of jobs.
The cross-currents here are complex and mostly malign, as
players in China, Europe and the U.S. seem increasingly willing
to risk a trade war amid mounting economic and especially
political pressures.
This apparent sea-change in the global attitude towards
trade, and indeed globalization, poses a set of risks not just
for the jobs and industries affected, but for economic growth
and asset values.
"If this is not a trade war, I don't know what is," Gareth
Stace, director of industry group UK Steel told Britain's Daily
Telegraph.
"We're literally drowning in a flood of Chinese imports
globally. We're certainly not seeing a flood of European steel
into China."
China is widely accused by its trade competitors of selling
its steel abroad for less than the prices it imposes in its home
market, a practice called dumping. China has massively built up
its steel industry, which now has nearly a 50 percent global
market share, and is seeking to shelter the sector from the full
impact of its strategy of trying to build up domestic consumer
consumption rather than fixed investment in steel-hungry
projects like highways and factories.
That means slowing growth and less demand for commodity-like
products like steel at home, threatening Chinese jobs.
AND HERE COMES TRUMP
China, which has a well-deserved reputation for less than
full compliance with its trade agreements, might well feel
threatened by the huge change of tone in the U.S. national
conversation about trade.
That the U.S. imposed much higher tariffs on Chinese steel
in March than Europe was willing to venture in January comes as
no surprise given the noises coming from presidential candidates
on the subject.
Donald Trump, the most likely Republican nominee, has thrown
out his party's playbook, threatening to slap tariffs on China
and promising to achieve everything shy of fine weather every
weekend through this tactic. He'll not succeed, either in
winning the office, or in improving growth or the lot of lower
income workers via the tactics he has outlined.
It isn't just Trump. Hillary Clinton, the likely Democratic
nominee, has also changed her tune on trade, pushed by the
success of Trump and, more importantly, criticism of trade deals
by her party rival Bernie Sanders.
In Britain, Tata has said it wants to sell its operations,
but there is no clear buyer or way for one to operate profitably
under the arrangements now prevailing. Britain's Conservative
government has faced fierce domestic criticism in part because
it has been unwilling to go along with calls for the EU to
change rules to allow it to impose higher tariffs. The
Conservative Party, at least that part represented by Prime
Minister David Cameron, is campaigning in favor of a vote to
remain in the EU in an upcoming June referendum. It would be
easy for this story, with its elements of a once-proud British
industry fading into nothingness, to fan anti-EU sentiment, even
though membership in that club does not rank very highly among
that industries' long list of weaknesses, structural and
cyclical.
In short, the list of people willing to say the global trade
system is iniquitous is getting longer and more powerful. What
comes of that is extremely difficult to say.
The economic risks, if not the political rights and wrongs,
are a lot easier to outline.
Average world tariff rates have declined from as high as 40
percent in the early 1990s to about six percent by 2010,
according to World Bank data. That's at least coincident with a
similar path for global inflation, from as high as 30 percent in
the 1990s to about 3.3 percent today. Surging trade and lower
barriers to trade also coincided with higher financial asset
values, not to mention income disparity.
A rolling back of free trade might be expected to reverse
all that, and hit growth hard to boot.
