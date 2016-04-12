(Repeats to additional subscribers. The opinions expressed here
By James Saft
April 12 The sudden strength of the Japanese yen
isn't just a headache for Japan, it is an illustration that we
may be reaching the limits of what monetary policy can
accomplish.
The yen has rocketed higher against the dollar in recent
weeks, touching 17-month highs and having gained 11 percent
since the Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates in
January.
As the Abenomics plan to revive the economy is partly
predicated on a weak currency spurring exports, this has not
gone down well in Tokyo. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga
warned on Monday that the Group of 20 rich nations' agreement to
eschew competitive currency devaluations was no bar to Japan
intervening to stop "one-sided" moves.
With the International Monetary Fund holding meetings later
this week, now would be an embarrassing time for Japan to sell
yen on currency markets. But to view this as a short-term
problem of financial diplomacy is to underestimate the depth of
the problem.
"Already, there are important signs that the ECB and the BOJ
are losing their influence on the markets," hedge fund manager
Stephen Jen of SLJ Macro Partners wrote in a note to clients.
"The latest correction in dollar-yen, for example, is a verdict
that the BOJ's policies are no longer potent."
Negative interest rates in Japan have spawned negative
unintended consequences. Stocks have fallen 13 percent, with
banks, whose very business model is undermined, the hardest hit.
That has left many with the belief that the Bank of Japan is
constrained: neither negative rates nor its massive purchases of
stocks and bonds are having the intended effect.
Many foreign investors, who had been enthusiastic supporters
of the Abenomics experiment, have duly turned sour. Since just
before negative rates began, foreigners have sold a net $46
billion in Japanese stocks. Many, including hedge funds, are
unwinding trades in which they bought Japanese stocks while
selling yen, which often moves in the opposite direction, as a
safety measure. Sell the stocks, as many now are, and you also
buy the yen.
Japan's problems are also partly made in Washington, where
the Fed has turned less aggressive, sending U.S. interest rates
lower and halving the real, or inflation-adjusted, difference
between higher U.S. and lower Japanese bond yields. Buying
Japanese bonds just isn't as unattractive as it was in January,
ironically, and the market seems to doubt the BOJ's ability to
make it a worse deal.
ACTING SIMILARLY, NOT IN CONCERT
Thus we have the Bank of Japan - and its government -
painted into a corner.
The central bank already owns about a third of all
outstanding government bonds and every month buys about as much
as the government issues. Not much room to do more there.
Interest rates could be taken lower, but the costs now seem
a lot easier to spot than the benefits.
As for intervention to sell the yen and drive it lower, that
historically has been a game that only works longer-term when
all sides are playing toward the same end.
Certainly, Japan can do yet more fiscal stimulus, and may
well be likely to, with the alternative being admitting that the
Abenomics experiment is a busted flush.
The weakening dollar since the Group of 20 meeting in
January has fueled speculation of a tacit agreement, or secret
deal, which might make yen strength simply collateral damage to
solving bigger issues. Such a deal is highly unlikely, though it
is certainly true that in taking the pressure off the Chinese
yuan, global policymakers find themselves with one huge and
disruptive issue less with which to contend.
More likely is that major players truly are happy to behave
as if they've reached a deal to limit the dollar's rise. That
takes us back to the effective limits of monetary policy and
beggar-thy-neighbor currency depreciations.
"The winners of the currency war battles may have decided
that they were not benefiting enough to offset the negative
impact of the ancillary asset market volatility that emerged,"
Steven Englander, currency strategist at Citibank, wrote to
clients.
"Basically, they were acknowledging policy ineffectiveness
or at least monetary policy ineffectiveness, and the G20
statement pretty much admitted that."
The upshot is more volatility, as governments and central
banks will be reluctant to intervene or push rates lower,
leaving markets to move as they will.
The bigger question is how investors and markets react once
they realize they are working without the safety net they've
enjoyed since the financial crisis.
A world with less-active central banks was inevitable, but
it does not have to be a lot of fun.
