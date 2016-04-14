(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 14 One select group of active asset fund
managers is actually earning their keep, outperforming the
market substantially between 2000-2012.
One small problem: unless you are a large institution they
are not taking your money.
A new working paper, covering $25 trillion of assets under
management, found that managers who handle money for
institutions like pension funds have beat the market.
"We show that one group of active investors, institutional
delegated investors, may profit at the expense of non-delegated
investors," Joseph Gerakos and Juhani Linnainmaa of the
University of Chicago and Adair Morse of the University of
California Berkeley write. (here)
"Given the size of the asset manager fund market, our
findings imply that the literature on active management
overlooks approximately two-thirds of actively managed capital."
These managers outperform the market by 96 basis points a
year on a gross basis, generating a net alpha, or
outperformance, of 49 basis points for clients net of fees and
other costs, according to the study. What's more, they are
generating these returns with only 88 percent of the volatility
of the overall market, implying they are producing above-market
returns with below-market risk.
Because of lower disclosure requirements, institutional
investment returns have generally been more opaque to
researchers, who in turn have concentrated instead on mutual
fund data.
By gaining access to the database of a global investment
consultant firm which specializes in this market, the
researchers were able to track assets, returns and fees on more
than 22,000 funds representing more than half the $48 trillion
institutions had invested with institutional funds at the time.
Earlier studies of active mutual fund managers have
generally not been encouraging, finding, in various studies,
evidence both of shaky performance when fees are taken into
account and so-called closet-indexing, the practice of taking
only slight deviations from benchmark.
The asset fund managers in the study, however, do deviate
from their benchmarks substantially, with a tracking error of
8.7 percent by one measure. This implies that they are very
likely genuinely active fund managers.
The money at stake is enormous: the annual outperformance
generates $260 billion in gains for end investors and $172
billion in fees per year over the 13-year period. That $172
billion is about twice the fees paid by retail mutual fund
investors over the same period, despite being lower on average
per dollar, at 47 basis points annually.
GOOD NEWS, LESS GOOD IMPLICATIONS
Yet wrapped within all of this relatively good news about
active institutional fund mangers comes some less good
implications, both for their business model and for the
performance of those outside the scope of the study.
The study also considered whether that $172 billion a year
in fees was worthwhile, particularly for large institutions
which have or could build expertise in-house. Using tradable
indices, the authors find that institutions using fairly
standard techniques could have achieved broadly similar
risk-adjusted returns for about the same cost.
That's goodish news if you are an institutional fund
manager, but not so good news are market developments of recent
years, particularly cheap, highly liquid exchange traded funds.
"Our estimates also imply that the introduction of liquid,
low-cost-factor ETFs is likely eroding the comparative advantage
of asset manager funds," the authors write.
In other words, doing it for yourself is getting cheaper,
which rather implies that more large institutions will do so in
the future.
There is of course another angle to all of this. While wise
investing might conceivably improve economic output, and returns
to all investors, by definition one manager's outperformance
comes at the expense of someone else's underperformance. So if
we have a study, as we do, showing that 13 percent of total
worldwide investible assets are outperforming on the broadest
basis by 119 basis points a year, then everyone else is
underperforming by 49 basis points a year.
Now, who could that be?
A 2010 study by Eugene Fama and Kenneth French showed that
retail mutual funds produce outperformance, or alpha, of just
about nothing.
That leaves institutions who don't delegate their money to
outside managers and retail investors.
We can't know, but it seems a good guess that institutions
which are large and sophisticated enough to manage money
in-house probably don't do too badly.
As for retail, for 21 years consultants Dalbar have been
running a study which shows that the average retail mutual fund
investor lagged their benchmark by 4.66 percentage points a
year.
If retail are that poor at timing fund buying and selling,
they may be even worse at self-directed investing.
So, the big benefit at the cost of the small, but at least
within a marketplace which is competing away advantage.
Could be worse.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)