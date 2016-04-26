(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
April 26 The Mitsubishi Motors mileage scandal
illustrates a key weakness at the heart of most investment
processes: management by measurement and target setting often
leads to chicanery.
Shares in the Japanese automaker have tumbled about 45
percent since it admitted last week it falsified fuel economy
data on several models as employees tried to meet internal
targets that the company itself says may have been impossible.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has asked
Mitsubishi for information on cars it sold in the U.S., opening
the possibility of wider repercussions.
While you cannot understand without measuring, you are
kidding yourself if you think measuring and target setting is
the same as control, a point investors have learned to their
cost time after time.
"Shareholders might consider again the uses of Goodhart's
law, which predicts that measures become moribund as they become
targets," Deutsche Bank analyst Sahil Mahtani wrote in a note to
clients.
"Just ask the internet advertisers that covet digital ad
clicks but lost $7 billion last year paying excess fees for the
two-fifths of hits that were faked."
Not to mention the very similar Volkswagen emissions debacle
or, for that matter, the way in which the gaming of credit
ratings contributed to loss, dislocation and disorder during the
last financial crisis. Volkswagen on Friday announced 16.2
billion euro charge to its 2015 earnings to help fund the costs
of the Dieselgate affair, centering on the use of software to
cheat emissions tests.
Named after the economist and Bank of England policymaker
Charles Goodhart, the law has as its central insight that the
information you get from data, be it miles-per-gallon figures or
bond prices, becomes muddied by manipulation when that data is
used as the basis for a target.
Sometimes, as with Mitsubishi, this becomes outright
falsification but the effects and pitfalls for investors are
more wide-ranging and subtle.
Agents, like fund managers working on behalf of investors,
or employees doing the same for shareholders, have an uncanny
ability to produce results in line with the targets they are
set, a process which often has little to do with the
maximization of profits or a firm's future well being.
Attempts to manage these sorts of conflicts, between what is
best for a principal and what lines the pocket of her delegated
agent, have been less than fully successful.
CULTURE MORE POWERFUL THAN MEASUREMENT
The last 50 years or so have seen the replacement of a
culture in which managers of investments or companies were
charged with meeting broad mandates, such as "do what is best
for the client", with one involving contractual bells and
whistles which, while aiming to align interests, often conflate
measurement with management. Humans being human, the results are
very often very far from those intended.
Paul Woolley, a veteran IMF official and fund manager, and
Dimitri Vayanos, of the London School of Economics have explored
the ways in which the measurement of the "success" of fund
managers creates perverse incentives and bad outcomes.
Since most fund mangers are charged with beating a
market-capitalization index without taking too many huge bets,
or beating an index of other fund managers' performance, they
end up buying stocks which rise in price not out of conviction
but as a means of professional self-preservation. Stray from the
herd and you may get fired, so buy what ever is going up lest
you be left behind.
The end result, Woolley and Vayanos assert, is lousy
allocation of capital, leading to the kind of bubbles and
volatile investment returns which have been the hallmark of the
last two decades.
They argue for a system built more around mandates for
"value investment", a style which requires patience and a leap
of faith by investors that their managers will do well over a
much longer period.
Mahtani of Deutsche Bank suggests that using a matrix of two
or more targets might produce better results.
Discussions about regulation, and by extension, about all
agency conflicts, often end with stressing the importance of
culture in an organization.
You can set banks and bankers with all of the
risk-mitigating targets, rules and regulations that you like,
but ultimately in a corrupt organization or industry with
corrupt values you will get corrupt results. New targets are
just new games to play. So it is with executives or with fund
managers.
In the field of medicine, the patient's well-being, broadly
defined, is usually set as the highest goal. Perhaps investment
and management need a Hippocratic Oath.
