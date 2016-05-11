(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
May 11 For the past 30 years job one for
investors has been to get the Federal Reserve right.
And getting the Fed right seems to have been a one-step
process: buy on Federal Open Market Committee decision days.
Don't worry about what they are going to do: just buy. Don't
think about valuation: just buy on FOMC days.
Some figuring from James Montier and Philip Pilkington at
fund managers GMO has shown that FOMC days account for 25
percent of the real returns on the S&P 500 since 1984.
Remember, there are eight FOMC days a year, out of 252 days
markets are typically open.
"One of our bright young colleagues, who is considerably
more statistically sophisticated than we, calculated that the
chance of this occurring randomly was only 0.0086 percent (that
is, 86 out of 1 million). As he put it, 'The odds are
astoundingly low!'," Montier and Pilkington write. (here
's-impact-on-the-s-p-500.pdf?sfvrsn=3)
What's more, if you remove particularly strong upwards moves
on two easing days in 2008 there was little or no statistical
significance to the difference between how the market did on up,
down or hold FOMC days.
"In essence it appears that the stock market reaction wasn't
driven by easing so much as it was by the fact that the FOMC was
meeting at all!"
In this context doing your homework was probably a big
mistake for most investors, because most people, having looked
at the relationship between stock prices and company earnings
would have, very often during the past few decades, expected
mean reversion.
And indeed, GMO as an experiment replaced FOMC day returns
with a typical S&P day and then worked out what they call a
Monetary Policy-Adjusted Cyclically Adjusted Price-Equity Ratio.
No surprise, the market gravitated more towards its historic
valuations if FOMC days were excluded.
GMO's work builds on an earlier study by Federal Reserve
researchers David Lucca and Emanuel Moench, who documented the
so-called pre-FOMC drift of stocks moving higher into, on and
just after Fed monetary policy decisions. (here)
GMO showed that the market didn't really care about the
direction, per se, of interest rate moves. Instead stock buyers
seem motivated by the tender loving care of the Fed, which seems
to stoke animal spirits among investors who know a good thing
when it comes their way.
DO ALL GOOD THINGS PASS?
Knowing that the thing to do over the last 30 years is to
buy on Fed days is fine, but an entirely different thing from
knowing what to do now.
Looking at how the Fed is now running monetary policy in
relation to the data inputs is perhaps not a great guide for
whether supporting market valuations will continue to be both
one of their goals and in their gift.
"If the Fed was using an average of Volcker and Greenspan's
response to data as implied by standard Taylor rules, Fed funds
would be close to three percent today," hedge fund manager
Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital said last week.
"In other words, and quite ironically, this is the least
'data-dependent' Fed we have had in history. Simply put, this is
the biggest and longest dovish deviation from historical norms I
have seen in my career."
Stephen Jen of SLJ Macro Partners, a hedge fund firm, is
similarly puzzled by the relationship between the data as it
comes in and the Fed's stance towards monetary policy, saying it
gives some credence to the idea that a dovish deal was struck
months ago among global central bankers.
"The behavior of the Fed since (the G20 meeting) is totally
consistent with this hypothesis because the Fed seems less U.S.
data dependent and more market dependent and China dependent,"
Jen wrote in a note to clients.
The real issue boils down to two questions:
1 - Will the Fed continue to want to support the market?
2 - Will the market play along?
It would be foolish at this point to start betting that the
Fed will suddenly make better allocation of capital a goal of
more importance than market support. If they've been doing
something since 1985 it is hard to see how or why they stop now.
More likely to upset matters is not a Fed without regard for
market valuations but a Fed the market no longer believes
powerful.
Given the negative reaction in Japan and Europe to negative
interest rates the bigger risk might not be the Fed hiking later
this year, but what happens if they are forced to cut back
towards zero.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)