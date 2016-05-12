(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
May 12 Self-determination for Britain in its
relations with Europe may be priceless, not in the sense of
being beyond value but simply just too expensive.
And don't expect monetary policy to ride effectively to the
rescue in the aftermath, as it did, at least somewhat, after the
great financial crisis.
If Britain votes to leave the European Union in its June 23
vote, the pound could fall along with other asset
values, dealing a sharp blow to the economy.
"In that scenario we would expect a material slowing in
growth, a notable rise in inflation, a challenging trade-off,"
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday after
interest rates were left on hold.
"There's a range of possible scenarios around those
directions, which could possibly include a technical recession."
Technical it might seem to Carney, but the worst of it is
that such a recession, while self-induced, is the kind of
old-fashioned almost emerging market variety characterized by a
loss of confidence and asset sales by foreigners.
Carney was blunt, as he should be, about the limits of what
his tools could do.
That's because it would be not just a recession, but a
recession of a particularly pernicious type which the monetary
authorities would be singularly badly placed to counter.
Sterling could fall rapidly, hitting very few steps on the
way, with a downdraft of 30 percent of its value over a year or
so not out of the question. That would rapidly import inflation,
sending it above the BOE's 2 percent target all while employment
and the economy slow.
"In this environment the Monetary Policy Committee would
need to balance a rapid slowdown in economic activity against a
sharp upward spike in inflation," economists at Fathom
Consulting wrote in a note to clients.
"Leaving policy on hold, or even cutting interest rates,
would risk sending sterling even lower, and inflation even
higher. Tightening policy would risk triggering a rapid
correction in the UK housing market, compounding the slowdown in
growth."
Much would depend on how strong the reaction in sterling is,
but Britain does run a persistently high current account
deficit, one of those things that can go on merrily so long as
overseas capital remains happy to provide finance.
FIRE OR ICE?
Raise rates to support sterling and cap inflation and you
kneecap Britain's highly indebted household sector. Hit
households, especially during a time when London's position as a
financial capital would come under, if not stress, then at least
strain, and you could easily see house prices sell off.
While British banks are much better off than they were
running into the last downturn in housing, both in their capital
and funding positions, this still implies a level of risk best
avoided if possible.
Leave rates where they are and you risk both sharper falls
in sterling and, as inflation rises, the central bank's own
credibility.
None of this is to say that voting to leave the European
Union has to work out to be a terrible idea and worse for the
country, only that it is a move with upfront costs and risks
which look considerable. There is a value to self-determination,
and ultimately that is up to voters to decide.
In a year of unpredictable political battles, June's vote is
one more excellent reason for the Federal Reserve to sit on its
hands. It would be a very brave Fed indeed which decided to pay
attention to stronger data and risk destabilizing markets ahead
of an event which might upset global financial markets. Once
that is over the U.S. election gives it one more good reason to
wait until December.
One other possibility is that Britain votes to remain in the
EU, but that the process of examination does damage to its image
with global capital anyway. Again, we return to the current
account deficit, something investors now blithely ignore but
which in the past has undermined many currencies. And that's
even before we consider the possibility that Britain is ready
for a slowdown even without political risk as an amplifier.
British assets will reflect these risks, implying volatility
and potentially sharp moves downward.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
