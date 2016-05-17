(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
May 17 Warren Buffett's stake in Apple
illustrates not just how the two principals have changed, but,
rather, how the world has changed.
Apple has become something that looks strangely
like a value stock and Buffett is venturing into an area -
technology - he's in the past said he doesn't understand.
More to the point, technology has become more than simply a
business sector. You can no more be an investor who eschews
technology, however you may define it, than you can be a life
form not based on carbon. Both are now basic building blocks.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a more than
$1 billion stake in Apple on Monday, a position he told the Wall
Street Journal was taken by one of his two in-house investment
managers. Buffett is also mulling backing the
attempt of a group including Quicken Loans Inc founder Dan
Gilbert to buy the Internet assets of Yahoo, according
to a report from Reuters citing sources.
This, after all, from a man who during the dotcom boom in
the late 1990s explained eloquently why he and partner Charlie
Munger steered clear of technology:
"Our problem - which we can't solve by studying up - is that
we have no insights into which participants in the tech field
possess a truly durable competitive advantage," Buffett wrote in
1999.
"If we have a strength, it is in recognizing when we are
operating well within our circle of competence and when we are
approaching the perimeter. Predicting the long-term economics of
companies that operate in fast-changing industries is simply far
beyond our perimeter."
That argument boils down to two points: Buffett can't figure
out which tech businesses have a defensible "moat" around them
or how technology might change to undermine those advantages.
Apple's premium brand may be that kind of deep moat, but you
could argue that the rate of technological change has, if
anything, quickened since 1999. The question now isn't which
online pet supply delivery company will win out - we know it is
probably Amazon. It is, instead, what company could possibly
have a business which is insulated from the impact of technology
and digitization. Very few if any meet that definition.
VALUE STOCK?
As the impact of technology on business becomes more
pervasive, a policy of sitting things out to see who the winners
are in the end carries more risk today than ever before.
One need only consider the impact of autonomous cars on
insurance - a sector in which Buffett through GEICO has a large
exposure - to see how technological change cannot be avoided. Or
for that matter, have a look at IBM, which up until now
has been Buffett's most notable foray into technology
investment, and a losing bet thus far.
There is also the fact that Apple has become a lot more like
the value companies Buffett has traditionally made his
specialty. Apple trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about
10, roughly half the valuation placed on the broader stock
market. Apple is also returning cash to shareholders. And Apple
is a cash machine generating huge cash flows which makes it in
its own way not too dissimilar to other sectors Buffett has
traditionally favored.
These are the characteristics of a more mature company.
Information technology shares, as a sector, are now a much
larger part of the market, comprising just under 20 percent of
the S&P 500 index. That's up about a third from 2008 and two and
a half times larger than 1989. Steer clear of technology shares
and you limit your choices considerably. That's a particular
concern for an investor like Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway
has total assets of about $550 billion. There are very few
companies Buffett can buy in a size which would be meaningful to
his returns without himself driving the price up against himself
while he builds his stake.
The very fact that Buffett has delegated smaller stakes to
two lieutenants, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, may also be an
acknowledgement of the difficulties of managing assets on his
scale.
So far, Buffett's foray into technology is working well this
time. Apple, whose shares had fallen about 30 percent over a
year, rose 3.71 percent on Monday after the news broke.
Yet the essential risk profile of technology, or its ability
to transmit waves of risk to other sectors, is the larger story.
The products are great, but as shareholders in Blackberry
can attest, the competition and change can be
brutal.
If we are all technology investors now, we will all be
subject to those risks.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)