May 18 If your mutual fund manager is also
managing a hedge fund you may not be getting the best deal.
Sometimes called side-by-side management, the practice of
having the same managers running mutual funds as well as hedge
funds has attracted concern over potential conflicts of
interest, as well as increased scrutiny and regulation from the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The worry: asset managers will be tempted by the potential
for higher compensation from hedge funds to favor those clients,
potentially allocating trades to the detriment of their mutual
funds.
As part of an effort to address this and other concerns, the
SEC in 2005 put in place mandatory new disclosures. Using data
from these disclosures, a new study finds evidence that the
mutual funds in side-by-side management arrangements lose out.
"We find that funds with side-by-side managers underperform
... peers without side-by-side managers, particularly when a
fund's manager has a greater percentage of their assets under
management outside the fund industry or has a relatively
performance-insensitive mutual fund clientele," according to a
study by Diane Del Guercio of the University of Oregon, Egemen
Genc of Erasmus University Rotterdam and Hai Tran of Loyola
Marymount University.
"Overall, our results cast doubt on the effectiveness of the
monitoring and governance mechanisms that advisory firms put in
place to mitigate the conflicts of interests due to side-by-side
management." (here)
Looking at data from the 30 largest U.S. fund families,
which themselves represent about 75 percent of mutual fund
assets, the study found that roughly 7 percent of managers are
simultaneously steering hedge and mutual funds.
Mutual funds with at least one side-by-side manager
underperform those without by 9.6 basis points per month, or
1.15 percentage points a year, using a standard measure of
outperformance, or alpha, according to the study. What's more,
the effect was only found when mutual fund managers run hedge
money, not in similar arrangements when they run separate pooled
accounts.
Funds that switch from not having side-by-side management to
having it show even more striking underperformance: about 2.5
percentage points a year.
"We can rule out the alternative explanation that simply
adding more assets under management leads to underperformance.
Rather, the results specifically point to a performance decline
only when the manager begins simultaneous management of a hedge
fund," according to the study.
AGENTS WITH CONFLICTS
To be sure, the study sheds no light on whether the
underperformance also represents an underperformance against the
markets themselves or a broader universe of funds. The promise,
or selling proposition, of side-by-side management has been as a
talent retention and attraction mechanism for fund managers,
who've argued that mutual fund clients can benefit by getting
access to managers who might otherwise leave them for the
greener pastures of the hedge fund industry.
One thing is clear: those managers who do side-by-side
management can earn a disproportionate part of their
compensation, all else being equal, from the hedge fund side.
An earlier study found that for each incremental dollar
earned by hedge fund investors, the typical manager expects a 16
cent reward from incentive fees and the increase in value of
their managerial ownership stake. That same dollar of
incremental return also drives 23 cents in prospective reward
for managers in the form of inflows and growth in future
investments. That latter figure is as much as eight times higher
than the rewards a mutual fund manager might expect.
The study did find, however, that managers for whom mutual
fund money represents an above-median proportion of their funds
under management did not display the same lag in performance.
"Managers are presumably reluctant to shift performance away
from the mutual fund if poor performance is likely to result in
significant outflows and potential career consequences,"
according to the study.
While the study does show underperformance, it does not
demonstrate how this happens, though the SEC has taken
proceedings in past against managers for "cherry picking," where
more profitable trades are allocated to favored clients.
While investors may simply choose not to invest in mutual
funds with side-by-side management, the real need is for better
regulation to provide assurance that clients are treated fairly.
