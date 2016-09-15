(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Sept 15 Eight years to the day after the fall of
Lehman Brothers and one thing has not changed: finance remains a
private tax levied on the rest of us.
Two stories from this week's news illustrate this well:
First, almost 90 percent of U.S. actively managed stock
mutual funds failed to beat the market over the past year, a
study from S&P Global showed. (here)
This from an asset management sector whose global profit
margins were 37 percent in 2015, according to consultants BCG,
about double that of the widely reviled pharmacy industry.
Second, Wells Fargo is now under federal and
multiple local investigations for a mis-selling scandal under
which more than two million bank and credit card accounts were
opened without customer consent.
Both stories, in distinct but telling ways, show how finance
has grown and grown, but without ever becoming more efficient,
only more lucrative for practitioners, all the while distorting
how capital is allocated and retarding economic growth.
Wells Fargo is not the Wall St debacle we've come to expect,
with traders gambling with shareholders', depositors' and
taxpayers' money, but a garden variety fraud under which
frontline low-level employees - all bad apples acting
independently, the bank maintains - "created" accounts customers
had not asked for. Though Wells Fargo fired 5,300 for the
scheme, not only has no high-ranking executive been drummed out,
but Carrie Tolstedt, the leader of the unit in question, will be
allowed to retire and take with her $124.6 million of accrued
stock and options. We do not know how many employees were let go
for "underperformance" after failing to cross-sell enough to
clients.
Wells Fargo looks likely to be a story of bad incentives and
bad actions to meet them, but is also just one more instance of
the way in which industry insiders work to part clients and
shareholders from their money without providing fair value.
As for the active fund management industry, it is not even
as if this is the first year in which a huge majority of funds
fail to beat the market after fees. Over 10 years, 88 percent of
U.S. equity funds have lagged the market, as have 96 percent of
long-term U.S. Treasury funds and 97 percent of high-yield
funds. Quite simply, profitable as it may be, the active fund
management industry is not fulfilling its mandate. Its sole
virtue may be that it is shrinking, as savers increasingly
allocate to low-cost alternatives which track benchmarks.
TOO BIG AND TOO EXPENSIVE
Look at the high-level data and it is easy to see why my
assertion that the industry is too big and too self-serving is
fair. The unit cost of a dollar of financial intermediation has
remained about two cents for 130 years, according to data from
Thomas Philippon, Professor of Finance at New York University.
If you can find another industry which has had no meaningful
gains in efficiency over more than a century, drop me a line.
Despite being manifestly uncompetitive, finance has grown
and grown, with its share of GDP now about 75 percent larger
than it was in 1980. Much of that growth is down to growth in
asset management fees and lending to consumers, according to a
2013 study by Robin Greenwood and David Scharfstein in the
Journal of Economic Perspectives. (here)
And while it is undoubtedly true that a working financial
sector is crucial to the health and growth of an economy,
economists increasingly argue that we now have a sector which
impairs growth.
Stephen Cecchetti and Enisse Kharroubi of the Bank of
International Settlements argue that periods of rapid growth in
finance bring with them slowing growth in productivity in other
areas of the economy. (www.bis.org/publ/work490.pdf) In
other words, above a certain level, finance acts as a levy
rather than a spur.
The mechanism for how this works is not too hard to guess
at. Talent flows to where it is best rewarded, and when bright
young people see the kind of risk and reward tradeoff Tolstedt's
$124.6 million represents they come flocking, spending their
careers working on cross-selling plans of dubious benefit rather
than something more - what is the word? - more productive.
Or look at active asset management and consider the theory
of Paul Woolley of the London School of Economics of how active
benchmarking leads inevitably to bubbles and bad allocation of
capital, as managers pile on to whatever goes up in price and
shun that which falls in order to protect their own hides.
Eight years on from Lehman's implosion, and the global
recession which came along with it, one thing is clear: much
remains to be done.
