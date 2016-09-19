(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Sept 19 Shareholders in acquiring companies
should be thankful: mergers and acquisitions are down sharply
this year.
Despite oceans of happy talk after nearly every merger about
new synergies, efficiencies and growth, the actual outcomes
facing owners of the bidding companies are far less rosy.
Performance among Russell 3000 stocks which closed a merger
between 2001 and 2013 lagged the broader market by more than 16
percentage points in the three years after the deal, according
to an August study by S&P Global Market Intelligence. And if you
think that's merely a reflection of companies in hard-hit
sectors merging to manage decline, buyers also underperformed
their industry by 12 percentage points over the same period.
After deals close, profit margins, earnings growth and
return on capital all fall, due in substantial part to heavier
debt loads, interest expense and the tendency of buyers to
suddenly present investors with "special charges".
"When it comes to M&A - management promises to the contrary
- the whole is often less than the sum of the parts," analysts
at S&P Global led by Richard Tortoriello wrote.
"The larger the deal size relative to the acquirer and the
more stock consideration paid, the greater the subsequent
underperformance." (here)
This accords reasonably well with earlier work by Sandra
Mortal of the University of Memphis and Michael Schill of the
University of Virginia who found a connection in stock deals
between poor performance and higher rates of asset growth. (here)
Firms, it would seem, wishing to expand their balance sheets
often use stock over cash to fund expansion but find it
difficult to pull off that growth profitably.
In the S&P Global sample acquirers with the highest
pre-acquisition asset growth lag the market by 5.8 percent one
year after the deal and by 13.3 percent over three years.
Earlier studies have also, on the whole, found evidence that
mergers don't create value for owners.
U.S. M&A volume is down 27 percent year-to-date, according
to Dealogic data, though it has passed $1 trillion for the third
straight year, the first time that has happened since the bubble
years of 1998-2000.
BURNING A HOLE IN YOUR POCKET
While it is indeed a good thing to be an investor in a
company which gets a bid, the general picture of the results is
of a giant exercise in value destruction, despite deals being
universally praised by their own authors and generally lauded by
analysts in the investment banking industry.
Besides deal size, which presumably is a marker for unwise
aggression and optimism by management, it is notable that cash
deals tend to outperform those funded more highly with stock.
This is not hard to explain. If you look back to the dotcom
bubble, or even at some tech deals recently, there can be a
tendency for managers to feel less constrained in paying up for
target companies when the market is placing a rich valuation on
their own stock. The post-merger underperformance may reflect a
lack of price discipline by executives in bubble-type
industries, or more simply the tendency of their stocks to
eventually return to earth.
It is easier to spend money using a credit card as opposed
to paying cash.
Ironically, a surfeit of cash can tempt a company into
making unwise or badly priced acquisitions as well. Companies in
the acquisition sample showing the most cash on balance sheet
prior to the deals underperformed substantially afterwards; by
8.6 percent over one year and 10.1 percent over three years.
Again, it is hard to disentangle what exactly may be
happening with cash-rich companies. Certainly the "cash burns a
hole in your pocket" effect may be in play, as may be valuation
effects, as companies which are doing well and piling up cash
could see the buying power increased by expanding price/earnings
multiples.
As ever, it probably makes sense to look at the inevitable
conflicts between what is in the best interests of managers and
shareholders. Buying companies is fun, and empire building
brings with it the potential for an expanded compensation
package to go along with expanded assets to manage. That this
usually doesn't work so well over three or five years is a hard
message for your typical over-confident CEO to hear and accept.
As for shareholders, the best strategy may be if it is not
your company getting bought it should be you selling anyway.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)