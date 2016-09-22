(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Sept 22 The neutral interest rate to keep the
economy in balance, R-star, is in hot debate among economists
and central bankers as secular stagnation seems to have driven
it lower.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut the R-star rate to 2.9
percent from 3 percent at its June meeting and down from 4.25
percent in 2012.
This goes hand in hand with falling expectations of long-run
growth, as a lower interest rate is needed to balance growth and
inflation when less of both are possible.
For investors, low growth and low inflation and a low R-star
translate directly into what it is reasonable to expect to earn
on investment portfolios.
"All else being equal, a lower natural rate will lead to
diminished return expectations across all asset classes. This
comes at a time when pension funds are under tremendous
pressure," Saker Nusseibeh and Eoin Murray of Hermes Investment
Management wrote in a note to clients. (here)
Secular stagnation and low investment returns are arriving
at what would be a truly terrible time for many investors and
collective savings plans. Low interest rates don't just indicate
likely future returns, they also are used to determine
liabilities. As a result of low rates, low contributions and low
returns, U.S. state pension funds alone face a $934 billion
shortfall, according to an August report from the Pew Charitable
Trusts. Many corporate pension funds and individual savers are
in similar positions, if you subject them to similar analysis.
To be sure, R-star may return to its historical norms, just
as it may remain where it is or even drop. As it is unclear what
exactly has led to secular stagnation it is probably wise for
savers or investment managers to base their own forecasts off of
present reality.
For the major asset classes - stocks and bonds - which make
up most of a traditional asset allocation, present reality is
not looking too good.
Global negative-yielding government debt now stands at
almost $11 trillion and median yields on 10-year bonds are now
263 basis points lower than where they were just five years ago,
according to Fitch Ratings.
Yet investors build their portfolios around negative or very
low-yielding bonds, despite them having no or very little
compensation and substantial risk of capital loss if ever rates
do rise.
ALLOCATING ASSETS AIN'T WHAT IT USED TO BE
The trip down to here has been great for bond owners, with a
global government bond portfolio up 22 percent thus far in 2016,
the best performance in 30 years. Going forward, according to
calculations by Hermes, things won't be so good. Investors might
expect a 1 percent real return from Treasuries and only 2
percent from bank loans or 3 percent from high-yield bonds.
"The returns throughout the Great Moderation of the last 30
years now look anomalous, and from here we should heavily
discount the magnitude of the historical returns that we have
enjoyed," Nusseibeh and Murray write.
Going forward they see equity returns as also suppressed,
with U.S. stocks offering a real return of only about 2 percent
annually. Other developed market equities will return 5 to 8
percent on the same basis, and emerging markets a bit more.
The long and short of it is that your typical 60/40
stocks/bonds portfolio may only achieve 3 percent returns after
inflation. Be in no doubt, if those sorts of returns last six or
seven years many pension funds will be pushed to the breaking
point with shareholders, taxpayers and would-be retirees left to
suffer.
Because the stakes are so high and the possible outcomes
include so many which are politically or personally frightful,
it is likely that those in charge will react by taking on more
risk.
This may be done through more active or highly concentrated
strategies, or through making more investments in non-public
arenas, like private equity, infrastructure or real estate.
It isn't that this won't work, or work out better than
classic asset allocation, it is that these strategies bring with
them more risk. Some will do well. But private assets like
long-term infrastructure loans pay a premium to investors for a
reason. They are illiquid and can have other idiosyncratic
risks.
The best advice may be to save more and expect less.
