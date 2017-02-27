(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Feb 27 Euro zone banks are increasingly
reluctant to extend credit to banks in other euro zone
countries, illustrating not just the growing strains on the
currency union project but potential risks if events turn
volatile.
Loans between euro zone banks in different countries fell by
6 percent in the year to January, according to European Central
Bank data released on Monday, having hit their lowest since 2004
in December. Lending between banks in the same euro zone country
rose 11 percent in the year to January, but an increasing
unwillingness to take risks outside of one’s own country is a
worrying sign.
The vast majority of the time, how banks finance themselves,
and who will extend them credit, is not a matter of pressing
interest. When it does matter, as in 2007 and 2008, it matters
urgently. Monday’s data suggests not just that banks have their
doubts about the health and stability of banking systems in
places like Italy and Greece, but that they perhaps fear how
their interests would be protected by euro zone governance if
push comes to shove.
Cross-border loans between euro zone banks were down 6
percent year on year to 1.26 trillion euros.
“The entire future of Project Europe may be decided by
elections in Holland, France, Germany and Italy within the next
year,” Carl Weinberg of High Frequency Economics wrote in a note
to clients, arguing banks will be cutting risks in the euro
zone.
"After all, what bank wants to lend to borrowers in
countries where grass-roots parties that want to dismantle
Project Europe stand a non-trivial chance of winning national
elections?”
A diminution of cross-euro-zone bank funding may well
reflect just that, an uncertainty over who will be making and
enforcing rules.
From a broader perspective, what is happening in the euro
zone is reflective of broader global trends, just as many fear
that Brexit and the election of President Trump may prove
predictive of political developments in Europe. Cross-border
lending and capital flows have been in contraction, on and off,
since the great financial crisis, which taught many bankers, and
bank regulators, that while their risks were global their
control and government backstop were local.
Cross-border capital flows have fallen by 2.6 trillion
dollars over the past two years, according to data from the Bank
for International Settlements, or about 9 percent of global
lending. While global cross-border lending grew 0.5 percent in
the third quarter compared to the quarter before, this masked a
marked drop in cross-border euro claims, according to the BIS.
DE-GLOBALIZING MEANS BUNKER BANKING
There are two angles to this story: what it shows, which is
heightened perception of cross-border intra-euro-zone risks by
banks; and what it may make more likely, which is a funding gap,
or funding crisis, if events turn out badly.
On some level it doesn’t really matter if it is a banking
crisis causing a euro crisis, or a euro crisis causing a banking
crisis, things will be much harder to manage and risks harder to
mitigate if banks don’t want to lend cross border even within
the single currency zone.
“The reduction in cross-border lending makes the banking
sector more fragile. And we know that after the global financial
crisis in 2008, that willingness of banks to lend across borders
declined significantly – something that amplified crisis
conditions in the banking systems starved of foreign credit,”
analyst Edward Harrison of Credit Writedowns writes.
(here)
“Now we are seeing the same thing happen within the euro
zone. In the event that elections in the Netherlands, France, or
Italy create financial turmoil, the balkanization of
intra-euro-zone lending will make the potential for a real
crisis that much greater.”
To be sure, the ECB has many tools with which to mitigate
these risks. So too do national governments, and the European
Union, if the will exists.
Yet the overarching trend is towards a self-reinforcing set
of shocks, set off by the great financial crisis. First the
crisis produces economic misery, which in turn produces strains
in arrangements like those of the euro zone. Those may be
papered over, as we saw in Greece, but the underlying sense of
grievance sets the stage for populist or nationalist political
programs, as in the U.S. and Britain. Awareness of this, and of
the risks uncovered by the crisis, makes the banking system
vulnerable.
The euro zone will likely make it through its upcoming
elections intact, but its banking statistics do not indicate
that the project is currently healthy.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)
)