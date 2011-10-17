(Corrects fourth para to make clear plans are for structural reform, adds quote)

LONDON Oct 17 German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that he expects European authorities to reach a decision on recapitalisation of the region's banks and how to maximise the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund.

"We need for systemic banks all over Europe to have enough capital, I think we'll get a decision from the European authority," he said when asked what bold steps were needed to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

"Secondly, we have to use the enhanced EFSF in a flexible way, in a most efficient way. I think we will get that," he said in a forum in London.

He also highlighted the need for a sustainable solution for Greece, for some member states to announce plans for structural reform and for better euro zone governance.

Schaeuble said some euro zone states should "in a credible way announce the necessary decisions for...structural reform, enhanced competitiveness and economic growth". (Reporting by William James and Steve Slater)