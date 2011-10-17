(Corrects fourth para to make clear plans are for structural
reform, adds quote)
LONDON Oct 17 German finance minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Monday that he expects European authorities to
reach a decision on recapitalisation of the region's banks and
how to maximise the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund.
"We need for systemic banks all over Europe to have enough
capital, I think we'll get a decision from the European
authority," he said when asked what bold steps were needed to
tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
"Secondly, we have to use the enhanced EFSF in a flexible
way, in a most efficient way. I think we will get that," he said
in a forum in London.
He also highlighted the need for a sustainable solution for
Greece, for some member states to announce plans for structural
reform and for better euro zone governance.
Schaeuble said some euro zone states should "in a credible
way announce the necessary decisions for...structural reform,
enhanced competitiveness and economic growth".
(Reporting by William James and Steve Slater)