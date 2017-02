LONDON Oct 17 There may be a need to further restructure Greece's public debt but the country will still need to undertake fiscal and structural reform, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

"While in the case of Greece, a further restructuring of debt might be necessary, it is not a panacea. Without fiscal and structural reform, Greece's deficits and debts will reach unsustainable levels again," Schaeuble said in a speech in London. (Reporting by William James)