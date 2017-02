LONDON Oct 17 If the European Union was able to introduce a financial transactions tax, the United Satates and others would quickly bring in similar measures, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

"If we introduced it in all of the European Union it wouldn't be a long time before the United States will include it themselves... if we go ahead a lot of other parts of the world economy will follow us," he said at a forum in London. (Reporting by William James and Jessica Mortimer)