Oct 29 Hedge funds and other rapid-fire
investors get access to market-moving documents before other
users of the Securities and Exchange Commission's system for
distributing company filings, giving them a possible edge on the
rest of the market, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two
independent studies.
The two sets of researchers have been examining when paying
subscribers receive SEC filings compared with when they become
available on the agency's website, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/135V9mM)
They found a wide variation in the lag time, from no delay
to one lasting more than a minute. The ability to get the
information before it is on the SEC website can give traders
extra seconds to act on the news, WSJ said.
The studies focus on the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering,
Analysis and Retrieval system, or Edgar, which is used to
disseminate earnings reports and other documents filed to the
regulator. (on.wsj.com/1zHpmae)
Representatives for the SEC were not immediately available
to comment on the report outside regular U.S. business hours.
However, an SEC spokeswoman told the Journal that the agency
has reviewed the working paper and was conducting a thorough
assessment of the dissemination process to make necessary
systems modifications.
A book by best-selling author Michael Lewis that asserted
equities markets are rigged by high-frequency traders - who can
dip in and out of markets in fractions of a second - triggered
renewed regulatory scrutiny earlier this year.
The SEC for the past few years has been investigating
high-speed traders and others for potential concerns about
manipulation or other practices that may give some market
players an unfair advantage.
