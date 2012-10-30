* Investors look to gauge sentiment in choppy markets
* Data from Twitter, Facebook used in investment models
* Traditional valuations have become harder to trust
* Sentiment key in markets driven by policy action
By David Brett and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 30 After a year in which investors
have sometimes appeared to change their view of an entire market
on a whim, gauges of market mood are gaining prominence
alongside more traditional measures of stock price valuation.
The debt crisis which began in 2007, the subsequent slide in
equities and policy-fuelled attempts to resuscitate flatlining
markets have prompted investors to add a new breed of sentiment
indicators to the mass of data on which they base decisions.
Analysts say sentiment has been a major driver of the
periodic wholesale rush into or out of equity markets -
charactersised in the jargon as risk-on or risk-off - as
investor confidence in policymaker efforts to tackle the global
credit crisis has ebbed and flowed.
"In the current market cycles, we have noticed that the
performance has been primarily driven by sentiment," said Ankit
Gheedia, an equity and derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas.
Approaches to measuring sentiment are numerous and varied.
Hedge fund Alphagenius, for example, takes data from Twitter
and social internet sites like Facebook, analysing millions of
blogs, tweets, forums and news sites for positive and negative
comments. It then uses artificial intelligence to develop
investment models.
By trying to understand underlying potential swings in
market mood, investors can anticipate stock market moves that
may not be explained by traditional valuations and corporate
fundamentals, such as balance sheet quality.
For instance, compared with historical levels of around 14
times, European companies have been undervalued on a
price-to-earnings basis for the last six years. While this
partly reflects the harsh macroeconomic backdrop, analysts say
it highlights investors' gloomy view of stock valuations.
BNP's Love-Panic index uses a range of data, from fund flows
to earnings revisions, to measure market sentiment and has been
a fairly accurate gauge of equities' expected returns to
investors over a six month period since 2007.
When the aggregate of these indicators reaches very negative
levels (panic), it is time to buy. When investors are in love
with the market, it is time to sell.
BNP's data showed if investors had bought European equities
when sentiment troughed in May 2009, they could have pocketed a
return of around 60 percent. The model currently signals an
average return of 5 percent in the next six months.
"Understanding sentiment has become quite important to
predict prices considering the big monthly moves that we have
seen recently," BNP's Gheedia said.
To the dismay of euro zone politicians, who have accused
markets of irrational or excessive reactions, markets have
delivered swift verdicts on efforts to curb the debt crisis.
As a result, European equities endured a rollercoaster 2012,
with steep rises and falls in the first half of the year as
sentiment on these efforts fluctuated. This was followed by a
sharp rally as central banks stepped in to prevent a collapse of
the financial system.
"Because we have had so many massive policy changes in the
last few years, understanding financial market moves has
depended a lot more on the analysis of sentiment than it has the
real economy, because the real economy lags the reaction to the
financial markets," Michael Metcalfe, head of global macro
strategy, at State Street Global Markets said.
State Street has its own investor confidence index, based on
the buying and selling patterns of institutional investors.
While nimble hedge funds such as Alphagenius use sentiment
in their investment models, advocates of the new indicators say
they can smooth out the volatility that often follows policy
announcements.
"A small group of very sophisticated shops whose influence
in the market is strong but limited to minutes and possibly
hours, account for the high volatility observed pre- and post
these regular announcements," said Armando Gonzalez, President &
CEO of RavenPack, which provides research based on analysis of
news and other data.
While these trades may not be responsible for the overall
direction of markets in the longer term, those investors who can
get ahead of these volatile movements with "smarter"
quantitative models that incorporate multiple factors in their
decision-making are more likely to win in the longer term.