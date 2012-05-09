NEW YORK May 9 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 2.1 percent in late April, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of April 30, short interest rose to about 7.127 billion shares, compared with 6.982 billion shares as of April 13.

Investors who sell securities short borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)