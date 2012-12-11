NEW YORK Dec 11 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 2.6 percent in late November, the exchange said on Tuesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Nov. 30, short interest increased to about 7.780 billion shares, compared with 7.586 billion shares as of Nov. 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.