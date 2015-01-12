Jan 12 Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 3.8
percent in the second half of December, the exchange said on
Monday.
As of Dec. 31, short interest fell to about 8.125 billion
shares, compared with 8.442 billion shares as of Dec. 15.
Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then
sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the
shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and
pocket the difference.
Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chris Reese)