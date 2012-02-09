NEW YORK, Feb 9 - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 4 percent in late January, the exchange said on Thursday, suggesting a decrease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Jan. 31, short interest fell to about 6.772 billion shares, compared with 7.056 billion shares as of Jan. 13.

Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)