NEW YORK, March 9 Short interest on the
Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent in late February, the exchange said on
Friday, suggesting a slight increase in bearish sentiment in the
stock market.
As of Feb. 29, short interest rose to about 6.790 billion
shares, compared with 6.754 billion shares as of Feb. 15.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then
sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the
shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and
pocket the difference.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)