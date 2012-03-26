NEW YORK, March 26 Short interest on the Nasdaq
rose 2.5 percent in the first half of March, the exchange said
on Monday.
As of March 15, short interest rose to about 6.962 billion
shares, compared with 6.790 billion shares as of Feb 29.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then
sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the
shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and
pocket the difference. Shorting can also be used in a range of
hedging strategies.
Total short interest on Nasdaq amounted to 3.88 days average
daily volume, compared with an average of 3.59 days for the
previous reporting period.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)