NEW YORK Aug 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq dipped 1.2 p ercent in early August, the exchange said on Friday, suggesting a decrease i n bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Aug. 15, short interest declined to about 7 .609 billion shares, compared with 7.7 00 billion s hares as of J uly 31.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.