BRIEF-Spherix says entered into separation agreement and general release with Frank Reiner, interim CFO
* Spherix inc - on march 10, 2017 co entered into separation agreement and general release with frank reiner, interim chief financial officer
NEW YORK Oct 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 1.1 percent in mid-October, exchange data showed on Friday.
As of Oct. 15, short interest rose to about 9.019 billion shares, compared with 8.921 billion shares as of Sept. 30.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Alden Bentley)
NEW YORK, March 15 A former partner at a major law firm was convicted on Wednesday of insider trading charges for having tipped a Long Island, New York investment adviser about Pfizer Inc's plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010.
* U.S. Bancorp raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent effective March 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: