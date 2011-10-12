Oct 12 Short interest on the Nasdaq dipped 2 percent in late September, compared with the first half of the month, the exchange said on Wednesday.
Below are the five Nasdaq stocks that experienced the largest increases and decreases in short positions in the last half of September, according to information released by the exchange.
The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also listed. COMPANY SEPT 30 SEPT 15 NET CHANGE PCT CHANGE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES: YRC Worldwide (YRCW.O) 72,499,984 22,001,499 50,498,485 229.52 Intel Corp (INTC.O) 150,281,860 141,809,046 8,472,814 5.97 RF Micro Devices RFMD.O 30,192,706 23,350,766 6,841,940 29.3 Vodafone Group (VOD.O) 12,893,055 7,174,799 5,718,256 79.7 Charming Shoppes (CHRS.O) 19,983,551 15,531,059 4,452,492 28.67 FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES: Yahoo (YHOO.O) 41,224,463 65,898,054 -24,673,591 -37.44 Microsoft (MSFT.O) 80,124,834 102,796,030 -22,671,196 -22.05 News Corp (NWSA.O) 56,941,518 69,886,583 -12,945,065 -18.52 Micron Technology (MU.O) 49,540,405 61,811,988 -12,271,583 -19.85 Cisco (CSCO.O) 85,896,812 96,469,546 -10,572,734 -10.96 FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS: Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O) 265,825,853 270,521,617 -4,695,764 -1.74 Level 3 LVLT.O 183,959,289 190,630,310 -6,671,021 -3.5 Intel (INTC.O) 150,281,860 141,809,046 8,472,814 5.97 Cisco (CSCO.O) 85,896,812 96,469,546 -10,572,734 -10.96 Microsoft (MSFT.O) 80,124,834 102,796,030 -22,671,196 -22.05 Source: Nasdaq data as of Sept. 30, Reuters