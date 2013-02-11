NEW YORK Feb 11 Short interest on the Nasdaq slipped 0.1 percent in late January, the exchange said on Monday, suggesting a slight decrease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Jan. 31, short interest dipped to about 7.190 billion shares, compared with 7.198 billion shares as of Jan. 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.