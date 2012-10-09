BRIEF-Pixium Vision receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 in Germany
* Receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 for 150 electrode IRIS II bionic system in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK Oct 9 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 3.1 percent in the second half of September compared to the first half of the month, the exchange said on Tuesday.
As of Sept. 28, short interest fell to about 13.59 billion shares, compared to 14.01 billion shares as of Sept. 14, the exchange said.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Germany's HeidelbergCement reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, missing expectations on Tuesday, as bad weather hit southern Germany and parts of North America while the Indonesian market continued to develop weakly.