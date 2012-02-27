(Adds details on Nasdaq)
NEW YORK Feb 27 Short interest on the New
York Stock Exchange rose slightly in mid-February while Nasdaq
short interest edged lower over the same period, the exchanges
said separately on Monday.
Rises in short interest suggest an increase in bearish
sentiment in the stock market, while declines suggest improved
sentiment.
NYSE short interest was up 0.4 percent as of Feb. 15, rising
to about 12.57 billion shares, compared with 12.52 billion
shares as of Jan. 31. The short interest on Feb. 15 was equal to
3.29 percent of the total shares outstanding.
On the Nasdaq, short interest fell to about 6.75 billion
shares, compared with 6.77 billion shares as of Jan. 31.
Outstanding short interest on the Nasdaq totalled 3.52 days
average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.70 days for
the previous reporting period, the exchange said.
Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then
sell them, on bets the stock will fall so they can buy the
shares back at a lower price, return them to the lender and
pocket the difference.
Investors and traders can also sell securities short for
other reasons such as for hedging strategies and market making.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Additional reporting by Ryan
Vlastelica; Editing by Leslie Adler)