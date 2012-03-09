NEW YORK, March 9 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange edged up 0.1 percent in late February, the exchange said on Friday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Feb. 29, short interest rose to 12.578 billion shares, compared to 12.565 billion shares as of Feb. 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)