NEW YORK, June 26 NEW YORK , June 26 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange r ose 3.3 pe rcent in mid June from late May, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of June 15 , short interest rose to about 14.74 billion shares, compared to 14.27 billion s hares as of May 31.

NYSE said that the latest short interest was equal to about 3.9 percent of total shares outstanding.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)