NEW YORK Aug 24 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 0.4 percent in early August, the exchange said on Friday.

As of Aug. 15, short interest dropped to about 13.82 billion shares, compared to a revised 13.87 billion shares as of July 31.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.