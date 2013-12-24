BRIEF-Bellus Health reports results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Bellus Health reports financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2016
NEW YORK Dec 24 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 0.3 percent in early December, the exchange said on Tuesday.
As of Dec. 13, short interest fell to about 13.797 billion shares, compared with 13.840 billion shares as of Nov. 29.
Investors who sell securities short borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
* Bellus Health reports financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Endo CEO says newly-launched generic drugs Quetiapine & Ezetimibe generated close to $300 million in Q4 sales
* Shares rise as much as 6.47 pct to $14.15 (Adds conf call details)