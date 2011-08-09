BRIEF-Compass Minerals reports Q4 earnings per share $2.87
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 0.7 percent in late July, compared with the first half of the month, the exchange said on Tuesday.
Below are the five NYSE stocks that experienced the largest increases and decreases in short positions in the last half of July, according to information released by the exchange on Tuesday.
The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also listed. COMPANY July 29 July 15 NET CHANGE PCT CHANGE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES: Capital One (COF.N) 29588596 12155156 17433440 143.42 AMR Corp AMR.N 64710315 53417367 11292948 21.14 Nokia Corp (NOK.N) 111996756 102478802 9517954 9.29 Frontier FTR.N 93153368 84603243 8550125 10.12 Brookfield Asset (BAM.N) 8409773 277634 8132139 2929 FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES: Advanced Micro AMD.N 30569005 102114988 -71545983 -70.06 Cemex (CX.N) 15239338 67611725 -52372387 -77.46 Best Buy (BBY.N) 5843959 37736238 -31892279 -84.51 Wal-Mart (WMT.N) 9650017 40680528 -31030511 -76.28 Host Hotels (HST.N) 8744792 39409156 -30664364 -77.81 FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS: Ford Motor (F.N) 148443639 151977243 -3533604 -2.32 Bank of America (BAC.N) 131937512 124889429 7048083 5.64 Nokia (NOK.N) 111996756 102478802 9517954 9.29 Frontier (FRT.N) 93153368 84603243 8550125 10.11 Sprint (S.N) 92710065 99131032 -6420967 -6.48 Source: NYSE data as of Aug. 9, Reuters (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
