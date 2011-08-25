(Corrects to remove Hartford Financial ( HIG.N ) from largest increases list, as increase in short interest was not in common shares but in company warrants)

NEW YORK, Aug 25 The New York Stock Exchange on Thursday released details on short interest increases and decreases during the first half of August.

Short interest on the NYSE jumped 7.9 percent in early August compared with the second half of July. For details see [ID:nN1E77N1QB].

The following table shows the five stocks that experienced the largest net increases and decreases in short positions during the latest period. The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also listed. COMPANY AUG 15 JULY 29 NET CHANGE PCT CHANGE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES: General Electric ( GE.N ) 102,659,055 64,607,705 38,051,350

58.90 Wells Fargo & Co ( WFC.N ) 51,114,506 36,812,687 14,301,819

38.85 Advanced Semi ( ASX.N ) 26,648,984 12,644,745 14,004,239

110.75 Pfizer Inc ( PFE.N ) 77,037,800 63,596,893 13,440,907

21.13 JPMorgan Chase ( JPM.N ) 46,382,251 33,557,871 12,824,380

38.22 FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES: Regions Financial ( RF.N ) 20,267,237 32,602,374 -12,335,137

-37.84 MGM Resorts ( MGM.N ) 51,341,072 62,506,632 -11,165,560

-17.86 Nokia Corp ( NOK.N ) 100,924,880 111,996,756 -11,071,876

-9.89 New York Comm Banc NYB.N 14,140,292 21,076,511 -6,936,219

-32.91 Brookfield Asset ( BAM.N ) 1,525,060 8,409,773 -6,884,713

-81.87 FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS: Ford Motor Co ( F.N ) 145,918,736 148,443,639 -2,524,903

-1.70 Bank of America ( BAC.N ) 141,893,578 131,937,512 9,956,066

7.55 General Electric ( GE.N ) 102,659,055 64,607,705 38,051,350

58.90 AMD Inc AMD.N 102,570,728 102,114,988 455,740

0.45 Nokia Corp ( NOK.N ) 100,924,880 111,996,756 -11,071,876

-9.89 Source: NYSE data as of Aug. 15, Reuters