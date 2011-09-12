Sept 12 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Arca rose 3.6 percent in the second half of August, exchange data showed on Monday.

Through Aug. 31, short interest rose to 14.86 billion shares from 14.35 billion shares as of Aug. 15.

Below are the five NYSE stocks that experienced the largest increases and decreases in short positions in the second half of August, according to data released by the exchange.