Singapore shares rose for a third consecutive day on Friday, on
course for a second week of gains, on quickening growth in China
a day after U.S. legislators sealed a last-minute deal to avoid
a historic debt default.
China's economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter, its
fastest pace this year and in line with expectations, as firmer
foreign and domestic demand lifted factory production and retail
sales.
The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.2 percent
to 3,193.62, in line with a 0.6 percent gain in MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.
Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) was the top performer
on the index, jumping as much as 1.9 percent to S$7.43, the
highest in more than three weeks. SGX announced after market
hours on Thursday a 24 percent rise in its first-quarter net
profit, above analysts' expectations.
Philips Securities said in a report it remains positive on
SGX due to higher securities revenue forecast, new offerings in
derivatives and attractive dividends with potential for an
increase. It maintained a 'buy' rating and S$7.90 target price
on the stock.
Shares of Keppel Corporation Ltd rose as much as
0.8 percent to S$10.90. The world's largest builder of offshore
oil rigs posted on Thursday a 32 percent rise in third-quarter
net profit, helped by higher contributions from property.
"We continue to see good prospects in the O&M (offshore and
marine) sector with the healthy rig demand and expect the group
to continue with its Near Market, Near Customer strategy," OCBC
Investment Research said in a report. It maintained a 'buy'
rating and target price of S$12.87 on Keppel shares.