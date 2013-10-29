Singapore Oct 29 Small and mid-cap companies
such as Blumont Group Ltd, LionGold Corp Ltd
and Asiasons Capital Ltd were among the most actively
traded stocks by volume in Singapore on Tuesday, with the
broader index little changed.
The FT ST midcap index gained 0.2 percent, led by
LionGold, ARA Asset Management Ltd and Blumont, while
Asiasons led the FT ST Small Cap index.
Shares in LionGold and Asiasons jumped more than 10 percent
to intra-day highs of S$0.24 and S$0.167 respectively, while
Blumont advanced as much as 7 percent to S$0.137.
The benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.1 percent
to 3,204.73 in sluggish trading, while the MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4
percent.
Shares of ARA Asset Management rose as much as 8.6 percent
to their four-month high of S$1.90 after the real estate fund
manager announced Straits Trading Company Ltd is
buying a 20.1 percent stake in the company.
Shares of Straits Trading rose as much as 5.6 percent to
S$3.80, their highest in almost six weeks.