UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Nov 7 Singapore shares edged up on Thursday, helped by a 1.8 percent rise in offshore rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd, while commodity firm Wilmar Ltd also advanced ahead of its results.
The Straits Times 30-share index inched up 0.1 percent to 3,208.5, bucking weakness in other Asian markets.
Among the day's gainers, Keppel rose to a five-month high after the company won a $1.1 billion order, boosting expectations of strong earnings.
"The latest contracts lift Keppel's year-to-date wins to S$6.7 billion ($5.4 billion), surpassing our expectation of S$6 billion," DBS Vickers Securities said in a report. Keppel said it won the order to build five jackup rigs from a unit of U.S.-listed Transocean Ltd.
More than 2.8 million Keppel shares were traded, 1.5 times the average full-day volume of 1.9 million shares traded over the past five days.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources