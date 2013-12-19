SINGAPORE Dec 19 Singapore shares inched up on Thursday, alongside other markets in the region, on a relief rally after the U.S. central bank announced its plan to cut down its monetary stimulus but renewed its commitment to low key interest rates.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent at 3,066.33 by 0443 GMT, in line with a 0.2 percent rise in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .

About 107 million shares were traded, almost half the average 30-day full-day volume, an improvement from lower turnover in the past few sessions.

"After the news on taper is out, people get clarity on what the Fed is going to do," said a Singapore-based dealer, adding that the fact that the cutback in monetary easing is not as drastic as feared helped calm investors and send them into a bargain-hunting mode.

"People are looking for index counters that have fallen quite a bit," he added.

Top performers on the index, Singapore Exchange Ltd rose as much as 2.3 percent to a more than one-week high at S$7.11, on course for its biggest one-day gain in 18 months. The stock dropped to a one-year low of S$6.93 last week.

Keppel Corp Ltd gained as much as 2.2 percent to S$10.79, bouncing from a two-month low of S$10.56 hit in the previous session.

In other stocks, Singapore Post Ltd rose about 2 percent to S$1.31. It is setting up an online store venture in a bid to transform itself into a regional e-commerce firm, the Straits Times reported.