SINGAPORE Jan 6 Singapore shares opened flat on
Monday after slowing services sector growth in China raised
concerns over the pace of recovery in the world's second-largest
economy.
The benchmark Straits Times Index had barely moved
at 3,130.88 by 0400 GMT, trading in thin volume, while the
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.6 percent.
The top two performers on the index, Global Logistic
Properties Ltd and CapitaMall Trust, rose as
much as 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent respectively, their biggest
daily gains in more than three weeks.
Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
fell for a third consecutive session after the bank began
exclusive talks to buy Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank on
Friday, dropping as much as 1.9 percent to a more than
three-week low at S$9.83.
In a strategic report for the year ahead, Maybank Kim Eng
advises investors to stay selective, recommending aviation
services, banks, healthcare and offshore and marine as preferred
sectors.