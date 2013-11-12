Nov 12 Singapore shares lingered near their lowest level in more than three weeks, awaiting cues on China's economic agenda from a key four-day Communist Party policy meeting.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was nearly flat at 3,186.95 at 0528 GMT, in line with a 0.1 percent fall in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .

China's leaders will unveil a reform agenda for the next decade later on Tuesday, seeking to balance the need to overhaul the world's second-largest economy as it loses steam with preserving stability and to reinforce the Communist Party's power.

Shares of Sembcorp Industries Ltd dropped 0.4 percent to S$5.30, with trading volume exceeding its 30-day average, after the company posted margins below expectations, despite a 9 percent increase in net profit in the first nine months from a year earlier.

"We see limited near-term share price upside with lingering concerns over power prices in Singapore amid intense competition," Maybank Kim Eng wrote in a research note.

Sembcorp's overseas operations could post positive earnings surprise, but long-term prospects would depend on the pipeline of utilities project," Maybank said.

Maybank has a "hold" rating on the stock and maintains its target price of S$5.50.

Commodities firm Noble Group and property developer City Developments Ltd were up 1.4 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, ahead of their earnings to be released on Tuesday after market hours.