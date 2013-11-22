SINGAPORE Nov 22 Shares of Keppel Corporation
Ltd rose to an eight-month high after the world's top
offshore drilling rig builder bagged a new order, while
Singapore's benchmark index edged lower.
Keppel Corp rose to S$11.18 intraday, its highest since
March 19 and on track for a fourth straight weekly gain. The
company got the order for a jackup rig for $265 million from a
subsidiary of Ensco.
With this, Keppel Corp's order book rose to a record high of
S$16.1 billion, said CIMB analyst Lim Siew Khee.
"Another jack-up rig is in the bag for Keppel, bringing its
YTD (year-to-date) new orders to S$6.8 billion, reminding us of
the good old times in 2005-07 when its annual orders averaged
S$7 billion," she wrote in a research note, arguing that strong
orders and margins justify her "outperform" call and target
price of S$13.30.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.3
percent at 3,162.85 as of 0452 GMT, heading for a weekly decline
of 1.2 percent, its sharpest weekly loss since the beginning of
October.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.1 percent.
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd was among the
worst performers and the stock fell 1.3 percent to S$3.68. The
company received conditional approval to acquire the entire
ownership of a company responsible for developing the
city-state's fibre network.
Shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia Ltd
topped the index performance, climbing as much as 2 percent to
S$2.04. Earlier in the week, the company announced plans to buy
a shopping mall in Guangzhou for 2.2 billion yuan ($361
million).