Singapore shares were little changed on Tuesday, reflecting lacklustre sentiment in regional markets, while commodities firm Noble Group Ltd led the index as its investment in an Australia coal company remained on track.

Noble shares climbed 2.8 percent to a five-month high of S$1.12, topping the list of most traded stocks by value. Earlier in the day, coal explorer Blackwood Corp Ltd said its directors recommended accepting a takeover offer from Cockatoo Coal Ltd.

Noble had planned to sell its 51.2 percent in Blackwood, and take a 21 percent stake in Cockatoo. Blackwood shares rose more than 5 percent on Tuesday.

Though the statement did not provide fresh information, Noble shares were still buoyed by the positive sentiment in a market that otherwise lacked direction, analysts said.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was little changed at 3,177.92 points by 0507 GMT, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely moved.

Among the worst performers on the index were telecommunications company StarHub Ltd and Singapore-based real estate investment trust (REIT) CapitaMall Trust. StarHub shares and CapitaMall Trust units fell more than 1 percent to intraday lows of S$4.26 and S$1.93 respectively.