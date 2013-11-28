SINGAPORE Nov 28 Singapore shares were on course for their biggest daily gain in two weeks on Thursday, with the index touching a one-week high, tracking gains in regional stock markets after the U.S. released upbeat economic data.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.7 percent at 3,195.14 by 0406 GMT, in line with a 0.6 percent gain in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank (UOB) Ltd were among the top traded stocks by value. MayBank Kim Eng raised the banking sector to 'overweight' as it expected asset quality to stay resilient, supported by strong household and corporate balance sheets.

DBS was Maybank's top sector pick while UOB was upgraded to 'buy'. DBS shares rose as much as 1.1 percent to S$17.19, their biggest gain since Sept. 16. UOB shares gained 1.2 percent to a two-week high at S$21.26.

Shares of real estate company CapitaLand Ltd rose for the first time in more than a week, advancing as much as 1.3 percent to S$3.05.

CIMB analyst Donald Chua said CapitaLand remains one of its key sector picks as the company is establishing a competitive edge in China's large-scale commercial and mixed developments.

"Asset build is on track and retail footfalls are encouraging," Chua said in research a note.

"Its attitude of improving returns at the project level is also a positive."

CIMB has an 'outperform' rating and a target price of S$3.96 on the stock.