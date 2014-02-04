UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects company to Marina Bay Sands in second last paragraph, adds sourcing)
SINGAPORE Feb 3 Singapore shares hit their lowest in five months on Monday, pressured by concerns over a slowdown in China's economy after growth in the country's services sector slowed to a five-year low in January.
The benchmark Straits Times Index fell for a third consecutive session, and was down 1 percent at 2,995.5 by 0500 GMT, the lowest since Aug. 28, 2013. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 percent lower.
China's official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 53.4 in January from December's 54.6, putting further strains on the market, as pressures from the massive sell-off in emerging markets show little sign of abating.
Real estate companies CapitaMall Asia Ltd and Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd led the decline, with Hongkong Land falling as much as 3 percent to a one-month low of S$5.84. Shares of CapitaMall Asia slid 2.8 percent to an intra-day low of S$1.71, the lowest since June 2013.
Among other stocks, shares of Genting Singapore Plc declined 2.5 percent to an intra-day low of S$1.35, its lowest in nearly five months.
Brokerage Maybank Kim Eng maintained its "sell" rating on shares of casino group Genting Singapore and a target price of S$1.31, after noting that rival Marina Bay Sands saw a 17 percent year-on-year contraction of VIP volume in the fourth quarter of 2013.
"The only silver lining is that the Japanese casino liberalization process may be fast tracked by a year," said Maybank. "Nonetheless, we believe the consensus is too bullish on Genting Singapore's earnings outlook." (Reporting by Brian Leonal; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources