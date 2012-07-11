SINGAPORE, July 11 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1341.47 -0.81% -10.990 USD/JPY 79.31 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5066 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1571.39 0.24% 3.700 US CRUDE 84.28 0.44% 0.370 DOW JONES 12653.12 -0.65% -83.17 ASIA ADRS 115.77 -1.43% -1.68 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits 2-year low, Wall St hit by profit warnings

SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand lead regional gains

- Singapore's Keppel Corp KPLM.SI, the world's largest oil and gas rig maker, said on Tuesday its Kazakh unit Keppel Kazakhstan LLP and Ersai Caspian Contractor LLC won an order worth $242 million to supply a jackup rig to a unit of KazMunayGas.

- Commodity firm Olam said it priced a S$350 million issuance under its euro medium term note programme at a coupon of 5.8 percent, maturing in 2019.

- Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 365,000 passengers in June, up 6 percent from a year ago. Its passenger load factor was 86 percent, unchanged from the previous year.

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)