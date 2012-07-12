SINGAPORE, July 12 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1341.45 -0% -0.020
USD/JPY 79.6 -0.15% -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5133 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1576.65 0.06% 0.900
US CRUDE 86.01 0.23% 0.200
DOW JONES 12604.53 -0.38% -48.59
ASIA ADRS 116.32 0.48% 0.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow, Nasdaq sag on Fed minutes, but dollar
flies
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Malaysia at all time high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- The London Stock Exchange has signed an agreement
with its Singapore counterpart SGXL.SI to allow the pair's
largest stocks to be traded on both bourses, increasing access
for investors and boosting liquidity.
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd KPLM.SI said its Brazilian
unit had won a contract worth about $200 million and the order
is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2014.
- Keppel said it has increased the limit for its
multi-currency medium term note programme from $1.2 billion to
$3 billion.
-- ORCHARD PARADE HOLDINGS LTD
- Orchard Parade said its shareholders have voted in favour
of its proposed restructuring by approving the injection of its
three hospitality assets into a planned real estate investment
trust, Far East Hospitality Trust.
-- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD
- Midas Holdings said it has won new orders worth a total of
139.3 million yuan ($21.9 million) from Chinese and
international customers, including its joint venture company
Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport Co Ltd.
($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)